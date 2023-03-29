Soup giveaway event planned for Marion on April 1.

MARION, IL -- A soup giveaway is scheduled for this weekend in Marion to help those in need of food.
The Fowler-Bonan Foundation and Laborers Local 773 representatives will be on hand to give out canned soup at the Oasis Powersports dealership.
This is located at the former Toys-R-Us building at 2904 W. DeYoung Street in Marion, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1.
The event is free and open to the public.
Cans of soup were collected earlier in the month at more than a dozen collection sites. This was part of the Fowler Bonan Foundation's "Together We Can" food drive event.