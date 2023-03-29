 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Soup giveaway event planned for Marion on April 1.

  • 0
soup giveaway

MARION, IL -- A soup giveaway is scheduled for this weekend in Marion to help those in need of food.

The Fowler-Bonan Foundation and Laborers Local 773 representatives will be on hand to give out canned soup at the Oasis Powersports dealership.

This is located at the former Toys-R-Us building at 2904 W. DeYoung Street in Marion, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1.

The event is free and open to the public.

Cans of soup were collected earlier in the month at more than a dozen collection sites. This was part of the Fowler Bonan Foundation's "Together We Can" food drive event.

