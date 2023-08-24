 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Smooth Jazz Festival returns to Cairo this Labor Day Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
jazz man
Make Music June 21

CAIRO, IL -- The Smooth Jazz on The River Festival returns for its fourth year this Labor Day Weekend at Fort Defiance Park in Cairo. 

The festival will take place on September 1st and 2nd from 3 to 11 pm. Attendees will be treated to a wide range of talent and cultural offerings. 

This year, the celebration will feature more than music and include vendors of food, clothing, jewelry and art. Other events include a classic car show, horse carriage rides, VIP tents and fireworks on Saturday night. 

The event will be free to the public thanks to The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center and its partners The State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources, corporate sponsors, and donors.

