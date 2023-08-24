Smooth Jazz Festival returns to Cairo this Labor Day Weekend

CAIRO, IL -- The Smooth Jazz on The River Festival returns for its fourth year this Labor Day Weekend at Fort Defiance Park in Cairo.
The festival will take place on September 1st and 2nd from 3 to 11 pm. Attendees will be treated to a wide range of talent and cultural offerings.
This year, the celebration will feature more than music and include vendors of food, clothing, jewelry and art. Other events include a classic car show, horse carriage rides, VIP tents and fireworks on Saturday night.
The event will be free to the public thanks to The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center and its partners The State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources, corporate sponsors, and donors.