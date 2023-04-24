SIUC recaps active threat training

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University was the center of an activity where local first responders trained for an active threat situation last week in Carbondale.
The teams in the active threat training assessed how they respond to an emergency, according to those with the university. They also said the training was a success.
“Overall, the exercises went well,” said Ben Newman, director of public safety and chief of police. “Our leaders worked effectively together and fulfilled their roles and assignments during the simulated crisis. Our All Hazards Plan facilitated an effective response, and our teams joined forces to accomplish the same priorities. We learned a lot, which will bolster our response to an actual emergency, if it occurs.”
This is a yearly exercise the university hosts. This year, they simulated an active shooter scenario in Bowyer Hall and the Agriculture Building, according to information detailed by Kim Rendfeld with the university.
Many from various departments were on scene, including first responders, university leaders and Emergency Operations Center. They focused on response time, restoring safety, providing care for injuries and those in distress and more.
As events unfolded during the active threat training, first responders quickly arrived and assessed the situation and helped restore safety in the area.
Certain areas were blocked to keep the area contained from any outside distractions or interruptions during operations. University officials event held a mock press conference with actors.
This training also reportedly revealed areas responders can improve upon as well.