SIUC Hosts Job and Internship Fair

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a Job and Internship Fair on Tuesday, February 21.
This event will feature more than a hundred employers connecting with Salukis with career and internship opportunities.
The event is sponsored by SIU's Career Development Center which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballrooms on campus.
All SIU students are encouraged to take part and participate in the Job and Internship Fair.
