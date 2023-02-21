 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIUC Hosts Job and Internship Fair

  • 0
SIU Plasma

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a Job and Internship Fair on Tuesday, February 21.

This event will feature more than a hundred employers connecting with Salukis with career and internship opportunities.

The event is sponsored by SIU's Career Development Center which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballrooms on campus.

All SIU students are encouraged to take part and participate in the Job and Internship Fair.

For more information, you can find it here.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you