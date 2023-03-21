SIU hosts surround sound listening event for Pink Floyd album

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon is celebrating 50 years in March of 2023, an album referred to by many as one of the most iconic rock albums of all time.
With this 50th anniversary upon us, Southern Illinois University's Center for Teaching Excellence is hosting a surround sound listening event for the album.
Warner Music Group has produced a Dolby Atmos surround sound version of the album and the community in Carbondale is invited to experience the recording.
SIU's Center for Teaching Excellence has an event for March 31st at 7:00 p.m. in Lawson Hall Room 171.
A brief introduction and technical demonstration of the Dolby Atmos audio system will precede the listening experience.
The event is free and open to the public, however, seating is limited.
Dolby Atmos-capable sound system has been set up in the Lawson Hall since 2018.
“We see the Dolby brand advertised almost everywhere we look, but commercial movie theaters in our region are not Atmos-equipped. SIU understands the importance of providing our students with the opportunity to study films and music recordings the way in which they were meant to be experienced, and we are proud to also extend this opportunity to the Carbondale community," Dr. Kelly Caringer said.
For more information regarding Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon Dolby Atmos listening experience at SIU, please contact Kelly Caringer at khcaringer@siu.edu.