SIU hosts Diversity Week

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- This week kicks off Diversity Week at SIU.
The university hosts this week-long event every year to celebrate people from all backgrounds, including cultures, genders and careers.
Events are scheduled for every day this week with a special Alumni Banquet set for Wednesday evening.
Check out the list of events below...
Monday, August 28, 2023
- Community Resource Fair
Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location: International Lounge
This fair brings together local organizations and services to provide valuable information and assistance to residents in a collaborative and accessible setting.
- With Saluki Pride
Time: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Location: SSB 150/160 & Pavilion
This event creates an enthusiastic and inclusive atmosphere for returning members and newcomers alike to celebrate their shared connection and engagement with the community.
- DiversiTree
Host: 4-H Club
Time: 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Location: SSB 150/160
This event involves fostering cultural diversity awareness and understanding through collaborative activities, enriching the experiences of young learners in the 4-H Club.
- Diversity Week Kick-off Event
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Student Center Auditorium
Gabby Rivera, the first Latina to write for Marvel Comics, will be the guest speaker for the kickoff event. Rivera is a queer, Bronx-born, Puerto Rican author. Her solo series “America” features the queer Latina, America Chavez. She is the writer and creator of b.b. free, an original comic series with BOOM! Studios have a podcast, Joy Revolution. Rivera also advocates for LGBTQ+ youth and speaks across the country.
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Green Zone Training: Military Culture 101
Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Location: Kaskaskia/Missouri Room
This event offers participants a comprehensive understanding of military culture, enabling them to provide effective support and assistance to veterans and service members in their communities.
- Diversity Plan Kick-off Luncheon:Invite Only
Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
Location: Kaskaskia/Missouri Room
This luncheon serves as the inaugural gathering to launch a comprehensive strategy for fostering diversity and inclusion, uniting key stakeholders in a collaborative effort.
- Carbondale’s Religious Diversity: Brown Bag Luncheon
Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
Location: Mississippi Room
This luncheon provides a casual and informative platform for community members to explore and celebrate the various religious traditions that contribute to the cultural tapestry of Carbondale.
- BSFC Welcome Back Event
Time: 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Location: SC Bowling Alley
This event creates a supportive and empowering space for black staff and faculty members to reconnect, fostering a sense of community and shared goals for the upcoming year.
- Women in Action Ceremony
Time: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
This ceremony honors and recognizes the achievements, contributions, and resilience of exceptional women, inspiring a legacy of empowerment and progress.
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Women in the Military: From Service to the Workforce
Time: 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
From Service to the Workforce explores the remarkable journey of women in the military, examining their transition from service to the workforce and the challenges and successes they encounter along the way.
- Lunch and Learn: Where do We go From Here: Affirmative Action
Time: 12:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location: Old Main Room
Where do We go From Here presents a thought-provoking discussion on the future of affirmative action, addressing its legal, social, and educational implications within the context of the School of Law.
- SMRC Welcome Back
Time: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Location: 150/160 & Pavilion
This event event warmly embraces diversity, encouraging students from various backgrounds to come together, share their stories, and engage in a year of meaningful cultural exchange and collaboration.
- LGBTQ+SFC Welcome Back Reception
Time: 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Location: Old Main Room
This reception fosters a warm and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and allies to reconnect, share experiences, and strengthen their sense of belonging within the campus community.
- BRC Alumni Speaks Banquet
Time: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
This banquet provides an inspiring platform for alumni to share their experiences, insights, and achievements, offering guidance and motivation to current students seeking to excel both academically and personally.
Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Breakfast Grab-n-Go with the HLSFC
Time: 8:00 am - 10:00 am
Location: SSB 150/160
This breakfast serves as a vital support and networking hub, fostering collaboration and representation among Hispanic and Latino staff and faculty members to enrich the campus community.
- Disability Support Welcome Back
Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Location: SSB 150/160
This event creates an inclusive and supportive atmosphere for students with disabilities, offering resources, connections, and a sense of community as they embark on a new academic year.
- Network Empowering Women (NEW): Welcome Back Lunch
Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
Location: Cambria Room
This lunch fosters a warm and inclusive environment for faculty, staff and students who identify as women and allies to network and reconnect.
- Student Luncheon w/Mayor
Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
Location: Old Main Room
This luncheon provides a unique opportunity for students to engage in open dialogue, discuss community issues, and build connections with local leadership in an informal and informative setting.
- WRC-Sweet Treats
Time: 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Location: SSB Pavilion
This event offers a delightful and relaxed space for participants to gather, enjoy refreshments, and engage in conversations that promote empowerment, inclusivity, and support for women within the community.
- "Diversity is" Event
Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Location: Faner Hall Breezeway
From Deft Lunch, the project invites everyone to add their thoughts and insights in an effort to recognize, celebrate, and promote the unlimited value of diversity around the world.
- Honoring the Life of Retired Col. Harvey Welch
Time: 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
This event is a tribute event that commemorates the impactful contributions and legacy of a respected individual, celebrating his dedication and service to the community.
Friday, September 1, 2023
- Bienvenidos: Latino Student Welcome
Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Location: SSB 170
"Bienvenidos" means "welcome" in Spanish. This is an event to welcome all Latino-identifying students, including incoming first-years, transfer students, and current students back to campus. This event will connect students to resources available to them on and off campus while providing an opportunity to meet other students.
- International Coffee Hour
Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Location: Center for International Education
This event provides a welcoming platform for cultural exchange, where students from diverse backgrounds come together to share their experiences, traditions, and perspectives over a cup of coffee.