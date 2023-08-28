 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

SIU hosts Diversity Week

  • 0
SIU Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- This week kicks off Diversity Week at SIU.

The university hosts this week-long event every year to celebrate people from all backgrounds, including cultures, genders and careers.

Events are scheduled for every day this week with a special Alumni Banquet set for Wednesday evening.

Check out the list of events below...

Monday, August 28, 2023

  • Community Resource Fair
    Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
    Location: International Lounge
    This fair brings together local organizations and services to provide valuable information and assistance to residents in a collaborative and accessible setting.
  • With Saluki Pride 
    Time: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
    Location: SSB 150/160 & Pavilion
    This event creates an enthusiastic and inclusive atmosphere for returning members and newcomers alike to celebrate their shared connection and engagement with the community.
  • DiversiTree
    Host: 4-H Club
    Time: 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
    Location: SSB 150/160
    This event involves fostering cultural diversity awareness and understanding through collaborative activities, enriching the experiences of young learners in the 4-H Club.
  • Diversity Week Kick-off Event
    Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
    Location: Student Center Auditorium
    Gabby Rivera, the first Latina to write for Marvel Comics, will be the guest speaker for the kickoff event. Rivera is a queer, Bronx-born, Puerto Rican author. Her solo series “America” features the queer Latina, America Chavez. She is the writer and creator of b.b. free, an original comic series with BOOM! Studios have a podcast, Joy Revolution. Rivera also advocates for LGBTQ+ youth and speaks across the country.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

  • Green Zone Training: Military Culture 101
    Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am
    Location: Kaskaskia/Missouri Room
    This event offers participants a comprehensive understanding of military culture, enabling them to provide effective support and assistance to veterans and service members in their communities.
  • Diversity Plan Kick-off Luncheon:Invite Only
    Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
    Location: Kaskaskia/Missouri Room
    This luncheon serves as the inaugural gathering to launch a comprehensive strategy for fostering diversity and inclusion, uniting key stakeholders in a collaborative effort.
  • Carbondale’s Religious Diversity: Brown Bag Luncheon
    Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
    Location: Mississippi Room
    This luncheon provides a casual and informative platform for community members to explore and celebrate the various religious traditions that contribute to the cultural tapestry of Carbondale.
  • BSFC Welcome Back Event
    Time: 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
    Location: SC Bowling Alley
    This event creates a supportive and empowering space for black staff and faculty members to reconnect, fostering a sense of community and shared goals for the upcoming year.
  • Women in Action Ceremony
    Time: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
    Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
    This ceremony honors and recognizes the achievements, contributions, and resilience of exceptional women, inspiring a legacy of empowerment and progress.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

  • Women in the Military: From Service to the Workforce
    Time: 10:00 am - 12:00 am
    Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
    From Service to the Workforce explores the remarkable journey of women in the military, examining their transition from service to the workforce and the challenges and successes they encounter along the way.
  • Lunch and Learn: Where do We go From Here: Affirmative Action
    Time: 12:00 am - 1:00 pm
    Location: Old Main Room
    Where do We go From Here presents a thought-provoking discussion on the future of affirmative action, addressing its legal, social, and educational implications within the context of the School of Law.
  • SMRC Welcome Back
    Time: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
    Location: 150/160 & Pavilion
    This event event warmly embraces diversity, encouraging students from various backgrounds to come together, share their stories, and engage in a year of meaningful cultural exchange and collaboration.
  • LGBTQ+SFC Welcome Back Reception
    Time: 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
    Location: Old Main Room
    This reception fosters a warm and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and allies to reconnect, share experiences, and strengthen their sense of belonging within the campus community.
  • BRC Alumni Speaks Banquet
    Time: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
    Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
    This banquet provides an inspiring platform for alumni to share their experiences, insights, and achievements, offering guidance and motivation to current students seeking to excel both academically and personally.

Thursday, August 31, 2023

  • Breakfast Grab-n-Go with the HLSFC
    Time: 8:00 am - 10:00 am
    Location: SSB 150/160
    This breakfast serves as a vital support and networking hub, fostering collaboration and representation among Hispanic and Latino staff and faculty members to enrich the campus community.
  • Disability Support Welcome Back
    Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am
    Location: SSB 150/160
    This event creates an inclusive and supportive atmosphere for students with disabilities, offering resources, connections, and a sense of community as they embark on a new academic year.
  • Network Empowering Women (NEW): Welcome Back Lunch
    Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
    Location: Cambria Room
    This lunch fosters a warm and inclusive environment for faculty, staff and students who identify as women and allies to network and reconnect.
  • Student Luncheon w/Mayor
    Time: Noon - 1:00 pm
    Location: Old Main Room
    This luncheon provides a unique opportunity for students to engage in open dialogue, discuss community issues, and build connections with local leadership in an informal and informative setting.
  • WRC-Sweet Treats
    Time: 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
    Location: SSB Pavilion
    This event offers a delightful and relaxed space for participants to gather, enjoy refreshments, and engage in conversations that promote empowerment, inclusivity, and support for women within the community.
  • "Diversity is" Event
    Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
    Location: Faner Hall Breezeway
    From Deft Lunch, the project invites everyone to add their thoughts and insights in an effort to recognize, celebrate, and promote the unlimited value of diversity around the world.
  • Honoring the Life of Retired Col. Harvey Welch
    Time: 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
    Location: ML Guyon Auditorium
    This event is a tribute event that commemorates the impactful contributions and legacy of a respected individual, celebrating his dedication and service to the community.

Friday, September 1, 2023

  • Bienvenidos: Latino Student Welcome
    Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    Location: SSB 170
    "Bienvenidos" means "welcome" in Spanish. This is an event to welcome all Latino-identifying students, including incoming first-years, transfer students, and current students back to campus. This event will connect students to resources available to them on and off campus while providing an opportunity to meet other students.
  • International Coffee Hour
    Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    Location: Center for International Education
    This event provides a welcoming platform for cultural exchange, where students from diverse backgrounds come together to share their experiences, traditions, and perspectives over a cup of coffee.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you