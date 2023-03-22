 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

SIU Day of Giving focuses on engagement

SIU pushing local recruitment

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University's 7th annual Day of Giving is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, with the focus this year on engagement.

SIU Foundation is asking those who want to give to make a donation, small or large, by going to siuday.siu.edu.

Nearly $10 million has been raised over the first six years.

“The SIU Day of Giving is about Saluki spirit. It’s about engaging with the university and being a part of something bigger,” said Matt Kupec, SIU Foundation CEO. “When thousands of Salukis focus their energy on a singular goal, it’s an incredible sight to behold.”

For years, the SIU community comes together for a 24-hour online Day of Giving where those who want to support the university donate a gift of any size they desire.

Donations can be directed to any college, unit, program, or initiative.

SIU reports in 2022, more than $3.5 million was raised through more than 2,400 individual donations.

Those who donate may be honored on a Donor Wall. They can give in honor of another or give anonymously.

Donations are made securely and are tax-deductible.

With this year's event, there will be an extra way to give as gifts can also be made through Venmo by searching "SIU-Foundation" under the Charities tab and typing "Day of Giving" in the message. Donors are encouraged to add the area of campus they want to support as well.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, university leaders and students will gather at the Morris Library rotunda for a Day of Giving announcement from Chancellor Austin Lane.

For more information, you can find that here.

