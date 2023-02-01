SIU Carbondale improves access with Lake Land College

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Officials with Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and Lake Land College signed an agreement to help improve access for Lake Land College on Wednesday.
The agreement is for the Saluki Step Ahead program which enables students who graduate with an associate degree from partnering community colleges to complete their SIU bachelor's degrees online in 10 academic programs.
Those programs are accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, history, nursing (RN to BSN), psychology and radiologic sciences.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Lake Land College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”
Lane also said the Saluki Step Ahead agreement fits well with SIU's Imagine 2030, and its pillars of student success and partnerships.
The new Lake Land College agreement brings SIU Carbondale to a total of 31 Saluki Step Ahead pacts the university has with community colleges in Illinois, Missouri and Texas.
“This new partnership with Southern Illinois University is a great example of our strategic plan objective to strengthen and expand transfer pathways that provide new and flexible opportunities for area residents to complete their educational goals,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “The Saluki Step Ahead program provides Lake Land alumni a high quality, accessible option to earn a bachelor’s degree in high demand programs that lead to high demand careers.”
