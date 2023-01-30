 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


SIU-Carbondale canceling classes at 4 p.m. due to incoming winter weather

By Joe Rehana

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- With the upcoming winter weather headed our way this evening, schools around the area are closing their doors early to give students and staff enough time to get home before the freezing participation hits.

This includes Southern Illinois University in Carbondale as they are canceling their classes at 4 p.m. on Monday.

SIU Carbondale on-campus, in-person and online classes beginning at 4 p.m. or later, on January 30th, are canceled due to the anticipated weather conditions, the university said in a release.

Morris Library, the Student Center and the Student Recreation Center will remain open however. Employees should report to work as scheduled or contact their supervisors.

The university said in the release they, at this time, plan to resume classes at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31st.

Grounds workers will be clearing sidewalks, steps and parking lots as weather conditions permit. Avoid unnecessary travel and please use extreme caution as you move about campus. Please visit www.siu.edu for updates.

To check to see on more closures in our area, you can find that here.

