SIU-Carbondale canceling classes at 4 p.m. due to incoming winter weather

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- With the upcoming winter weather headed our way this evening, schools around the area are closing their doors early to give students and staff enough time to get home before the freezing participation hits.
This includes Southern Illinois University in Carbondale as they are canceling their classes at 4 p.m. on Monday.
SIU Carbondale on-campus, in-person and online classes beginning at 4 p.m. or later, on January 30th, are canceled due to the anticipated weather conditions, the university said in a release.
Morris Library, the Student Center and the Student Recreation Center will remain open however. Employees should report to work as scheduled or contact their supervisors.
The university said in the release they, at this time, plan to resume classes at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31st.
Grounds workers will be clearing sidewalks, steps and parking lots as weather conditions permit. Avoid unnecessary travel and please use extreme caution as you move about campus. Please visit www.siu.edu for updates.
