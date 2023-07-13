SIU Belleville Field Day covers multiple topics in 56th year

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The 56th annual SIU Belleville Field Day was held on Thursday, bringing together the agriculture community and informing to the public the issues they face in their field.
The event was held at the Belleville Research Center and featured multiple topics ranging from aerial drone applications to measuring rainfall and even a soybean showcase demonstration.
At the event, the SIU College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences administration spoke to the group. They also presented the George Kapusta Scholarship to one of the college graduates.
The 57th annual SIU Belleville Field Day event next year is already scheduled for July 11th, 2024, at the SIU Belleville Research Center at 2306 Charles Lane in Belleville.
For more information, you can find that here.