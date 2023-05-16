SIH program helps senior citizens raises awareness on trauma

CARBONDALE, Ill. - May is National Trauma Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of blunt force trauma injuries that result from falling, accidents, or other causes.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is kicking of a 4-month long series of presentations for Second Act, a program designed to keep senior citizens informed about their health and wellness in older age.
Dr. Roy Danks, DO, is a trauma surgeon and medical director of trauma for SIH. His presentation on Tuesday covered who is most likely to fall, causes for falling, what to do in the event of a fall, and how to identify potential causes of a fall.
If an incident were to happen, Dr. Danks says one should always call 911, and wait to move a fallen individual until no injury is confirmed, as that could exacerbate any injuries that may have occurred.
Dr. Roy Danks, DO - Trauma Surgeon, Medical Director of Trauma
"When you start seeing signs of frailty in that population you need to be thinking about what things around the house make us more prone to falls. Are we going up and down stairs to do laundry or go to our bedroom? Are we using a number of rugs? Even things like pets, or the way furniture is positioned in the home increase our risk of falls. And as we age, our risk increases significantly," Dr. Danks said.
He continues, "Once a fall occurs I think the most important thing is to determine if there's an injury. I stress in my talk that you don't want to move the patient until you find out if there's an injury. If you suspect an injury, just go ahead and call 911. They are professionals at determining if there are injuries that require transport or other movement to the hospital. And that will prevent additional injuries and pain from occurring."
