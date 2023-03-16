Shawnee National Forest discussed in Harrisburg City Council meeting

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The Harrisburg City Council met Thursday morning with one of the topics receiving some extra attention.
They discussed a possible change with the Shawnee National Forest, turning it to a National Park and Climate Preserve.
This would mean management would shift from the US Forestry Service / Dept. of Agriculture to the National Park Service / Dept. of the Interior.
Some individuals were against the change as others were in favor.
"Are we willing to give up the Shawnee as we know it? With the free access we have and the businesses who depend on it, to pay fees to enter what we have now for free, to be told where we can and what we can't do in the area we have now for free," Justin Lawrence said.
"We need to protect, preserve, and promote our resources and not just those used by selective interest groups. We're talking about the resources, culture, history and nature throughout Southern Illinois and the two hundred and ninety thousand acres of the forest," Roger Lyons said.
Many locals are worried how the change will affect tourism, businesses, and the recreation/entry fees that may occur.
Possible changes to local access to horseback riding, hunting, imminent domain of homes within the forest, and logging activity were the largest sources for concern.
Some towns such as Carbondale have passed the motion but many other towns seem to be leaning towards rejecting the change.