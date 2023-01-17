Shawnee Community College to get $450,000 for truck driving program

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College (SCC) announced it will be receiving $450,000 to expand their Truck Driving Program in Southern Illinois.
In a recent release, they talked about how the school will be receiving the funds thanks to a federal legislation recently signed by President Joe Biden.
The money comes from the $182 million congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects for Fiscal Year 2023 recently secured by both U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.
SCC's Truck Driving Program is currently available at their main campus in Ullin and the Metropolis Extension Center.
“Thanks to our local legislators, this bill provides the College with the opportunity to further expand and strengthen our Truck Driving Program, increasing access to high-demand careers across our district,” said Shawnee Community College Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Darci Cather.
SCC will also conduct a feasibility study to expand the program to the Cairo Extension Center and hire additional instructors due the increased demand for truck drivers.