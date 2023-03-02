 Skip to main content
Sesser working on energy efficient upgrades across town

  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Sesser is working on some energy efficient upgrades across town that aren't only environmentally friendly, but also more friendly on the wallet.

"We've cut down on two weeks of reading meters to about an hour."

Sesser's Public Works Director Jerome Kopec says their new radio equipped meters will improve reading efficiency, city hours and save residents money.

Mayor Jason Ashmore says the meter replacement is part of a large grant that included other projects across town.

"About 1.2-million dollar project that replaced about 6 blocks of water lines that were old and outdated, and then it also funded the current all the meters being replaced and the radios being put on top," Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore said.

Ashmore also says that grant covered exactly half, and, there's another cost effective project in the works.

On the grounds of the Sesser Waste Water Treatment facility, just south of the lagoon, there's a track of land that runs east and west that Ashmore says is the tentative home of a solar field.

"We're going to reduce our electric bill out here almost to nothing," Ashmore said.

Ashmore says they're working with consultants and a private company to bring in the solar field. Ashmore says the company will be responsible for the construction and maintenance while city will reap the benefits; and be able to bank energy for cloudy days.

"It's a great opportunity, it's a great project, we're really looking forward to it, and I think it's going to be a great asset to the city of Sesser, and also help the taxpayers, which is our main goal," Ashmore said.

Ashmore says the council has been a tremendous help in bringing these projects to fruition. He expects people to see those panels coming through town and the project compete within the year.

