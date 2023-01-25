Sesser Assistant Fire Chief honored for saving life in burning building

SESSER, IL (WSIL) -- A firefighter has been honored after saving a life from a burning building.
In a recent city council meeting, Sesser Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Raymond Scott was honored for going into a burning home to save a disabled woman who wasn't able to get out.
Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore and the city council members presented Scott with a life saving medal for his actions.
"We are truly grateful for his and all our first responders service," Ashmore said in a Facebook post.
