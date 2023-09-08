Senior Health Fair to occur in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Senior citizens are invited to Marion later this month for a health fair hosted by state officials.
The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 at the HUB Recreation Center in Marion. It is presented by State Senator Dale Fowler, State Representative Paul Jacobs and State Representative Patrick Windhorst.
Admission for the fair is free and refreshments and health screenings will be provided.
The event promises to teach seniors ways to live a happier and healthier lifestyle. Over 50 vendors will be in attendance to teach attendees about programs that benefit seniors. Legislative brochures will also be available.
The HUB is located at 917 W. Main St.
Vendors interested in presenting at the event may contact Abbey at Sentaor Fowler's office. Abbey's office line is 217-558-1491 and her cell is 217-494-6648. Email is also an option at APeterson@sgop.ilga.gov.