Sen. Fowler advances bill aimed at improving access to nutritious foods in rural food deserts

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- A new bill aimed at improving access to nutritious foods in rural food deserts has advanced to the Senate in Illinois for consideration.
State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) advanced the bill which passed the Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday.
“Well-stocked grocery stores can be hard to find in parts of southern Illinois due to the rural nature of the region. It’s important we address the issue so residents don’t have to drive hours to the nearest supermarket to find nutritious foods,” said Senator Fowler.
The bill, called Senate Bill 1360, would create a program where the Illinois Department of Agriculture would establish and operate projects and strategies that focus on the distribution of fresh and nutritious food while providing education in food preparation and nutrition in food deserts.
“This bill is critical to rural communities especially across the 59th district and as a state legislator it’s my duty to provide and promote access to state resources like the Department of Ag to serve as a tool in this case for food deserts across the state and southern Illinois," Senator Fowler said.
The bill was placed on the Senate calendar order of 2nd reading on March 10.