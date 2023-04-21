Salvation Army of Southern Illinois buys much needed food with community grant

MARION, Ill. -- A southern Illinois pantry received a much needed grant to help with restocking their food pantry shelves.
The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois recently received a community grant in the amount of $450 from Walmart.
The grant was used to buy canned food which filled up multiple carts to help restock their shelves. Something that was much needed.
"This is the most concerned about being able to provide pantry items since I've been here in six years," Salvation Army of Southern Illinois Social Services Manager Cami Horn said.
The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois posted a picture of their shelves and the food they bought with the grant money. They stated the "pantry shelves have never been this empty".
Horn said they are having trouble getting adequate food. She said this goes for other area food pantries as well.
"Our USDA is down 10 to 15 percent of what we were prior to COVID," Horn said.
Horn said this is the first time they've applied and received the Walmart community grant.
They hope more donations will come in to help with the need of the hundreds of households they serve per month.
If you would like to donate non-perishable foods or funds, contact the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois or your local food pantry.