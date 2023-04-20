Road back open in Carterville, sinkhole barricaded

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A road is back open after a sinkhole closed it Wednesday night in Carterville.
The City of Carterville posted information on their Facebook page last night a sinkhole developed on Sycamore Road which caused it to close down.
The sinkhole happened between Division Street and Hafer Road.
The city said the Illinois Department of Mines and Minerals were to respond and "deal with the situation".
The sinkhole is surrounded by barricades at this time. The city urges everyone to use caution when driving in the area.