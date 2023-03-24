Rivers forecasted to flood across region after latest rainfall

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rivers forecasted to flood across region after latest rainfall

Big Muddy River Sign

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The recent rainfall has dropped multiple inches in some areas of our region. Now, the latest river observations show a spike in flooding across area rivers.

The National Weather Service in Paducah shows the latest river observations across the three-state region. Some rivers are expected to crest in the moderate flood stage range.

In Murphysboro, the Big Muddy River is forecasted to climb into the moderate flood stage by Wednesday, March 29th cresting at 29 feet. As of Friday at noon, it sits at 14.42 feet.

In Carmi, the Little Wabash River is expected to crest at 33.6 feet on March 30. This is 1.4 feet away from the major flood stage. As of Friday at noon, the river sits at 20.46 feet.

At Patterson, Mo, the St. Francis River is expected to crest at the moderate flooding mark of 25 feet on Saturday at 1 a.m. As of Friday at noon, the river is at 16.75 feet.

The Ohio River at Shawneetown, IL, it's forecasted to crest with minor flooding at 40.6 feet on March 31. As of Friday at 11:30 a.m., the river was at 19.29 feet.

Further down the river at Cairo, the Ohio River is expected to crest with minor flooding at 43 feet on March 31. As of Friday at noon, the river is sitting at 25.13 feet.

