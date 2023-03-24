Rivers forecasted to flood across region after latest rainfall

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The recent rainfall has dropped multiple inches in some areas of our region. Now, the latest river observations show a spike in flooding across area rivers.
The National Weather Service in Paducah shows the latest river observations across the three-state region. Some rivers are expected to crest in the moderate flood stage range.
In Murphysboro, the Big Muddy River is forecasted to climb into the moderate flood stage by Wednesday, March 29th cresting at 29 feet. As of Friday at noon, it sits at 14.42 feet.
In Carmi, the Little Wabash River is expected to crest at 33.6 feet on March 30. This is 1.4 feet away from the major flood stage. As of Friday at noon, the river sits at 20.46 feet.
At Patterson, Mo, the St. Francis River is expected to crest at the moderate flooding mark of 25 feet on Saturday at 1 a.m. As of Friday at noon, the river is at 16.75 feet.
The Ohio River at Shawneetown, IL, it's forecasted to crest with minor flooding at 40.6 feet on March 31. As of Friday at 11:30 a.m., the river was at 19.29 feet.
Further down the river at Cairo, the Ohio River is expected to crest with minor flooding at 43 feet on March 31. As of Friday at noon, the river is sitting at 25.13 feet.