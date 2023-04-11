Ribbon cutting held for Pope County Public Health Center

GOLCONDA, Ill. -- A ribbon cutting was held for the new Pope County Public Health Center located in Golconda on Tuesday.
The Southern 7 Health Department (S7HD) held the ribbon cutting event Tuesday morning after the clinic moved to the new location at 106 N. Market Street in Golconda.
The move comes after the S7HD has served residents in the area for more than 20 years. The new location now will be able to bring future expansion of clinic services without increasing costs to residents.
“Southern 7 is very pleased to be able to offer expanded services to the residents of Pope County,” said Rhonda Andrews-Ray, S7HD Executive Director/Public Health Administrator. “Many service gaps exist in rural communities such as Pope and additional services are always welcomed.”
Two programs are returning to Pope County which are the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Family Case Management (FCM).
It has been more than 10 years since Southern 7 has been able to provide WIC and FCM programs in Pope County due to previous state budget cuts.
S7HD detailed information about both of the programs in a news release...
WIC is a food assistance program for Women, Infants and Children that helps pregnant women, new mothers and young children eat well and stay healthy. Services offered: a WIC EBT card to purchase healthy foods, information about nutrition to help families eat well and be healthy, information and help about breastfeeding, help in finding health care & other services in your area.
Family Case Management Program serves pregnant women, infants and high risk children by offering prenatal assessment / plan of care & prenatal education, infant assessments / care plan & referrals to other service providers as needed, follow up services provided to all High-Risk infants, developmental screenings to infant & children, perinatal depression screenings & referral for services an needed.
Hours of operation for these two programs at the Pope County Clinic are on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call 618-683-8022 for more information.
For assistance other days of the week, WIC/FCM clients can call the Vienna office on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at 618-658-5011 or the Hardin office on Wednesdays from 9:15 AM to 3:45 PM at 618- 285-6215 with any questions.
All programs and services offered by S7HD will also be available at the clinic in Pope County as well.