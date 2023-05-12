Researchers investigate dormant volcano in southern Illinois

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Hick's Dome is a dormant volcano that sits in northern Hardin County, near Garden of the Gods.
To the naked eye, it looks like any other bluff in southern Illinois, but, beneath is something very different.
"It was really one big event or a series of relatively closely spaced significant eruptions that took place in that time frame around 270 million years ago," said Dr. Daniel Hummer, Professor of Geology at Southern Illinois University, "And then after that it wound down and we haven't seen any evidence that it's done anything since that time."
Dr. Hummer is one of several scientists studying the dome. He says Hick's Dome is dormant, which means that it hasn't had an eruption or shown any geological activity in recorded history.
But he says it's responsible for a lot of the unusual minerals we have in southern Illinois.
"In the 20th century, it used to be mined a lot for its Fluorine content," he said. And, we find other mineral deposits there. There's barium, there's even a lot of thorium, which is a radioactive metal, so that is something that's unusual to have that much radioactive material in one place. But, you can literally take a Geiger counter out there and it will beep."
Kelly Wilson is a research assistant with the Illinois State Geological Survey. She says those minerals are one of the reasons she and others want to study the volcano.
"We hypothesized that a lot of the unique elements and mineralization was enriched from that explosive event," said Wilson. "Like as this magma came up it brought up old mantle material, it enriched itself and brought it to the surface, which is unique."
Hummer says, research on the volcano is still fairly new though.
"Geologists in general have known about it the past 30 years or so," Hummer added. "It was really first explored and worked on heavily in kind of the late 80s and early 90s."
Hummer adds that there's almost no chance it will erupt again.
The ISGS says they plan to do more research on the dome in the coming months, and hope to receive federal funding for it.