Rendleman Orchards to Celebrate 150 Years with Bell Ringing Ceremony

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- Rendleman Orchards is planning a bell ringing ceremony to celebrate their Sesquicentennial anniversary on Wednesday.

They are celebrating 150 years of service in the community. This started five generations ago in 1873 by John and Isabelle Rendleman when they expanded their acreage from 88 to 850. At this time they offered the community wholesale products and services.

Rendleman Orchards relayed information from Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton on how the orchard exemplifies what makes agriculture so great.

"It is about fostering connections to the land by providing food, as well as providing spaces to bring communities together,” Stratton said.

The ceremony will start at 3 p.m. at Rendleman Orchards which will honor the past, present and the future of the business.

“We are delighted to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment with Wayne and Michelle Sirles and their family,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane, one of the special guests for the bell-ringing ceremony.

“Through hard work and perseverance, the great depression, and various economic factors, this multigenerational family has overcome it all and it’s important we celebrate them for their 150 years," Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler said.

