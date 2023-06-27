Rendleman Orchards to Celebrate 150 Years with Bell Ringing Ceremony

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Rendleman Orchards to Celebrate 150 Years with Bell Ringing Ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
Rendleman Orchards

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- Rendleman Orchards is planning a bell ringing ceremony to celebrate their Sesquicentennial anniversary on Wednesday.

They are celebrating 150 years of service in the community. This started five generations ago in 1873 by John and Isabelle Rendleman when they expanded their acreage from 88 to 850. At this time they offered the community wholesale products and services.

Rendleman Orchards relayed information from Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton on how the orchard exemplifies what makes agriculture so great.

"It is about fostering connections to the land by providing food, as well as providing spaces to bring communities together,” Stratton said.

The ceremony will start at 3 p.m. at Rendleman Orchards which will honor the past, present and the future of the business.

“We are delighted to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment with Wayne and Michelle Sirles and their family,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane, one of the special guests for the bell-ringing ceremony.

“Through hard work and perseverance, the great depression, and various economic factors, this multigenerational family has overcome it all and it’s important we celebrate them for their 150 years," Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler said.

For more information, you can find that here.

