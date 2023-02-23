Rend Lake College to renovate gymnasium

They're calling it "The Game Plan"... It's Rend Lake College's multi-million dollar project to give their gymnasium a top to bottom makeover.
Inside the Rend Lake College James Waugh Gymnasium has had many spectators and athletes pass through over the last 55 years. The gymnasium itself, hasn’t seen a major upgrade in that time. Officials here at Rend Lake College now say it's time for an upgrade.
Dawn Johnson is the Major Gift Officer at RLC. She says they're calling the campaign "The Game Plan". Johnson says the game plan includes an overall facelift to the entire gym, and a few new additions. The west side of the gym will have an entrance, the locker room will be completely remodeled, from the lobby to offices - they'll all have a new and modern look.
“Our whole tagline of the campaign is just be able to bring that caliber of our facilities to the caliber of our athletes... and then sending them back out into our community,” RLC Major Gift Officer Dawn Johnson said.
Johnson says eight out of their eleven men's basketball players are from right here in the district.
RLC Athletic Director Tim Wills says this remodel has been a dream of his for about 10 years... and while close to retirement... he insists on seeing this project to fruition. He says, the upgrades not only improve the face and functionality of the facility... This project is about recruitment, first impressions and the future of the college.
“When you start talking about the vision of the future, you see excitement come up,” Wills said. “You see coaches who are glad to bring kids into a really nice locker room situation, see the gym that's been upgraded and new scoreboards and new restrooms, and everything just looking more 21st century.”
If you're interested in donating to The Game Plan campaign, you can do so by finding it on their website. As far as raising the multi-million dollars needed to facilitate the campaign, well, officials here say they think it'll be a slam dunk.