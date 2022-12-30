Remembering fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley one year after his tragic death

FAIRFIELD (WSIL/WEVV) -- It's been one year, and plaques paying tribute to fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley fill the walls of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
It's one of many ways the WCSO is keeping Riley's name alive a year after his tragic death.
Around 5 a.m. on December 29 2021, Deputy Riley responded to a motorist assist call on I-64 in Wayne County. When another officer arrived on scene, Deputy Riley was found dead. Riley's squad car was missing and later located abandoned on I-64.
Following an extensive crime spree in Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri, 40 year-old Ray Tate was arrested at a residence near Carlyle, Illinois.
Tate was sentenced to life in prison in April.
Now, Riley's coworkers, loved ones and family are left mourning.
"Wayne County and the surrounding communities they really stepped up during that time. Just to show support," said Sheriff Otey. "I think that that really, really helped the guys and girls in this department and also Sean's family."
Riley leaves behind a wife and three children.
"This area, really supports law enforcement and in our darkest time they really stepped up so we really appreciate that." said Otey.
Since the moment Riley was laid to rest, the law enforcement community came together to honor him.
On Thursday the WCSO flew their flags at half staff in remembrance of his life.