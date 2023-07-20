Relay For Life to fight cancer with event in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- An organization is fighting cancer with a planned event this coming weekend in Marion.
The public is invited to the 2023 Relay For Life event to be held at the Marion Town Square from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
There will be entertainment, food and activities planned, all in an ongoing effort to raise funds into cancer research which will also contribute to helping local families.
The event will end with a luminaria ceremony, dedicated to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who has overcome cancer.
"The luminary ceremony can be kind of sad, as you see those bags that are in memory of someone," Relay For Life Committee Member Randall Risley said. "But then you start to see the bags that are for survivors, then you look outward to see all those people that are working so hard to ensure that there are more bags for survivors than there are memorial bags."
Survivors will receive free t-shirts with registration.
"The research that we fund through activities like this relay, mean so much," Risley said. "The funds that we will raise Saturday night will go toward American Society research that will help everyone everywhere. And there are so many patient services that come back and help us in our location."
