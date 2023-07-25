Rachel Marks of Du Quoin crowned Mrs. International 2023

KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- Rachel Marks, 38 of Du Quoin, Ill., was crowned Mrs. International 2023 over the weekend.
50 contestants from around the world took part in the event at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, competing in three categories, including interview, fitness-wear and evening gown.
The International Pageants’ system emphasizes community service. For Marks, she will raise awareness of the need for blood donations with the American Red Cross, spreading the word throughout the country.
“There is a critical shortage of blood throughout the United States and many rely on blood products and donations to save their lives,” said Marks. “Having the title of Mrs. International 2023 is an incredible opportunity for me to open many doors to raise awareness and set up blood drives across the nation and world. I’m taking my platform from grassroots to global this year.”
Marks was joined by her husband when she was crowned Mrs. International 2023 in front of a sold-out crowd.
Marks has two daughters and works as an interventional radiologic technologist at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
For more on Marks, you can visit the Mrs. International's website.