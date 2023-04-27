Public invited to welcome home veterans from Washington D.C. in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites the public to a Welcome Home Ceremony in May.
The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois welcomes all to come out and support area veterans as they return from their day in Washington D.C.
Veterans will take Flight #10 to D.C. and be welcomed home on May 9th with a festivity involving food and entertainment at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.
“The community support for the previous Honor Flight Welcome Home events has been overwhelming!” stated Deborah Hogg, Welcome Home organizer. “There is no better way to celebrate our Veterans and honor them than by giving them a Hero’s welcome home.”
The Flight #10 Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front airport entrance. Those who would like to support the veterans at the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
“The community starts arriving at the Airport about 5pm with banners and lawn chairs. It is really a festival atmosphere all afternoon and evening” stated Hogg.
Food service will begin at 5 p.m. and last until all 87 veterans have passed through the Freedom Path through the airport terminal. Food trucks will be on hand as well with an entertainment line-up.
“And while the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy the local entertainment” stated Amanda Throgmorton of the Welcome Home Planning Committee. “The entertainment line-up for the evening includes Daniel Brothers Band, Barber Shop Quartet, and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.”
The Welcome Home Ceremony will begin at 8:45 p.m. The emcee of the event will be George Davis and Matt Thompson from Byassee Music. Sound will be singing the National Anthem.
Limited parking is available with public transportation busses shuttling visitors from off-site parking locations.
“Rides Mass Transit is happy to provide park-and-ride transportation services at no cost from multiple locations including Sam’s Club and Cornerstone Church. Rides Mass Transit buses will depart from these off-site parking locations throughout the event approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. to ensure everyone has easy access to the event” stated Jeffery Drake with Rides Mass Transit.
Welcome home banners, flags and patriotic attire are also welcome.
There will be 350 volunteers to help assist anyone that may have questions at the event. The volunteers will be wearing bright orange lanyards.
“We hope everyone will come out to the Airport and help us welcome home our Veterans. We want the Veterans to witness a sea of red, white and blue when they depart the plane.” stated Hogg.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is an established 501c3 non-profit hub of the Honor Flight network. All expenses for this one-day trip are covered by Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois including the flight, ground transportation, meals, and beverages. The trip is provided absolutely free of charge to the veterans.
For additional information or to apply to become a Guardian, Volunteer or Honor Flight Veteran, visit their website.