Public invited for WOYC Children's Day event at Attucks Park in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- An event for children and families is open to the public for the first weekend in April.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children's Week of the Young Child is holding a Children's Day in the Park event on Saturday, April 1st from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Attucks Park in Carbondale.
Children and families are invited for free food, activities and fun.
Multiple community organizations will be on hand including the Carbondale Fire Department, Carbondale United, Connect 360, NAACP, Women for Change and more.
The SI Association for the Education of Young Children and the Carbondale Park District are sponsors for the event.
A rainy day location will be at the Lakeland Center at 925 S. Giant City Road in Carbondale.
Starting in 1971, Week of the Young Child is a celebration that works to draw attention to the needs of young children, their families, and the early childhood programs and professionals that work to meet their needs.
Volunteers and programs are needed. Contact Yolanda Dean at yomove@siu.edu.