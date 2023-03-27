Public invited for Illinois 14 highway improvement project meeting in Benton

BENTON, IL -- The Illinois Department of Transportation are soon meeting with the public to show and hear feedback on a proposed improvement highway project in Franklin County.
The open house public informational meeting allows people to come in, learn more and comment about the Illinois 14 road project from I-57 to Illinois 37 at the Benton Square.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Benton High School at 511 E. Main Street in Benton.
The meeting will allow crews to present the plans, exhibits and maps to the public for input and questions.
The project includes pavement replacement and resurfacing, pavement widening for on-street bicycle accommodations, new curbs and gutters, inlets and sidewalk.
The public is invited to give written or oral comments about the project as well by writing or calling Carrie Nelsen, Illinois Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, Ill, 62903, 618-351-5280, TTY 618-549-3507.