Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast at Murphysboro and minor flooding is
forecast at Plumfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Public invited for Illinois 14 highway improvement project meeting in Benton

  • Updated
  • 0
Road construction
MGN

BENTON, IL -- The Illinois Department of Transportation are soon meeting with the public to show and hear feedback on a proposed improvement highway project in Franklin County.

The open house public informational meeting allows people to come in, learn more and comment about the Illinois 14 road project from I-57 to Illinois 37 at the Benton Square.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Benton High School at 511 E. Main Street in Benton.

The meeting will allow crews to present the plans, exhibits and maps to the public for input and questions.

The project includes pavement replacement and resurfacing, pavement widening for on-street bicycle accommodations, new curbs and gutters, inlets and sidewalk.

The public is invited to give written or oral comments about the project as well by writing or calling Carrie Nelsen, Illinois Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, Ill, 62903, 618-351-5280, TTY 618-549-3507.

