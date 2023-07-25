 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Prysmian Group to hold groundbreaking in Du Quoin, launching $63.8 million expansion project

  • Updated
  • 0
Groundbreaking
Pixabay

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Prysmian Group is scheduled to break ground on a $63.8 million facility expansion project in Du Quoin on Thursday.

The group will hold a groundbreaking event at its Du Quoin plant where they will officially launch the expansion project which will create 80 new jobs, expand the plant by 50% and increase Prysmian's capacity for renewable cable production in Illinois.

The Prysmian Group has been a longtime employer in Du Quoin for nearly 60 years. They said the expansion of the new project will add stability to the local economy and create new employment opportunities for the community.

The company says this upcoming expansion paves the way for increased renewable cable production in Illinois.

The expansion will add more than 100,000 square feet of new manufacturing space with seven additional major equipment pieces. This includes a two-line expansion for renewable cable production and will help modernize the existing infrastructure and bring forth an Energy Management System within the facility.

The company will focus on renewable cables and will produce CL Advantage cables, medium voltage cables that will be a green choice for renewable collection systems.

The groundbreaking event will be held at 1453 S. Washington Street in Du Quoin on July 27th at 10:30 a.m. with several Prysmian Group North American members, along with Illinois state leaders.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

