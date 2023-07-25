Prysmian Group to hold groundbreaking in Du Quoin, launching $63.8 million expansion project

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Prysmian Group is scheduled to break ground on a $63.8 million facility expansion project in Du Quoin on Thursday.
The group will hold a groundbreaking event at its Du Quoin plant where they will officially launch the expansion project which will create 80 new jobs, expand the plant by 50% and increase Prysmian's capacity for renewable cable production in Illinois.
The Prysmian Group has been a longtime employer in Du Quoin for nearly 60 years. They said the expansion of the new project will add stability to the local economy and create new employment opportunities for the community.
The company says this upcoming expansion paves the way for increased renewable cable production in Illinois.
The expansion will add more than 100,000 square feet of new manufacturing space with seven additional major equipment pieces. This includes a two-line expansion for renewable cable production and will help modernize the existing infrastructure and bring forth an Energy Management System within the facility.
The company will focus on renewable cables and will produce CL Advantage cables, medium voltage cables that will be a green choice for renewable collection systems.
The groundbreaking event will be held at 1453 S. Washington Street in Du Quoin on July 27th at 10:30 a.m. with several Prysmian Group North American members, along with Illinois state leaders.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.