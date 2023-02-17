Private Donation Funds Du Quoin Dog Park

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- A large and very generous private donation was recently given to the city of Du Quoin... with very specific instructions about its use.
The private donation funds a dog park.
The Du Quoin community park is a popular place. It's got a lot of amenities like a basketball court, tennis courts, and of course it's got playground equipment.
Well, you can add one more to that list in the spring - because this is the future home of a soon to be named dog park.
"She asked me how much it was going to cost, and I said, well, the cost estimate is around $20,000," Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said. "And she said, ok. And I said, ok? And she said, ok, we'll give you $20,000."
That phone call came from community pillars Cindy and Chip Banks. Dog enthusiasts themselves, they wanted to help bring the long-considered idea to life.
Alongi says the city will help with in-kind contributions like the installation of water.
This drawing outlines the basics of the park, and all approved by the park, the city, and donor Cindy.
"Because of their love for dogs, and love for the community, they wanted to give something back."
The park will be located just north of the tennis courts - currently staked out and ready to start. There will be two separated areas - one for big dogs - and another for small.
A watering station will be included. They even kept a few trees in the case of a doggy emergency. Alongi says he thinks the donation and what it will mean for local pets and their owners... is fantastic.
"They're going to have their opportunity to run, and the citizens of DQ will have an opportunity to have a nice place for their pets."
Alongi tells us he hopes the project will be complete in the spring.