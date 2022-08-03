Pritzker to visit Southern Illinois Wednesday

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker will visit the region Wednesday.
According to his public schedule, Pritzker is set to announce investments for Rend Lake.
Pritzker will be at the Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center at 1:30 pm.
This comes after the Resort has set empty after the the state terminated a lease agreement back in 2016.
News 3 WSIL will live stream the governor's remarks on our website and Facebook page.
And have complete coverage on our evening newscasts.