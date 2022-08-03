 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pritzker to visit Southern Illinois Wednesday

  • 0
Pritzker.jpg

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker will visit the region Wednesday. 

According to his public schedule, Pritzker is set to announce investments for Rend Lake. 

Pritzker will be at the Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center at 1:30 pm. 

This comes after the Resort has set empty after the the state terminated a lease agreement back in 2016. 

RELATED: Closer Look: Rend Lake Resort, will it ever reopen? | News | wsiltv.com

News 3 WSIL will live stream the governor's remarks on our website and Facebook page. 

And have complete coverage on our evening newscasts.

Tags

Recommended for you