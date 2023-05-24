Pritzker, General Assembly Leaders Announce FY24 Budget Deal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Gov. Pritzker was joined by other members of the General Assembly on Wednesday, announcing FY 2024 budget deal.
The budget includes transformative investments in early childhood and higher education, workforce development, and funding to fight violence and poverty.
A release from Governor Pritzker's office states this is the fifth balanced budget since he has taken office.
“From the beginning, I vowed to work with the General Assembly to bring fiscal sanity to Illinois while restoring a compassionate state government that invests in the things that build a stronger economy and future. I’m pleased to say that’s exactly what this balanced budget does, for the fifth time in a row,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From violence prevention, higher education and K-12 funding, and filling teacher vacancies, to more workforce development, and enhanced behavioral health services, this budget makes historic investments that will benefit our state for years to come.”
“These investments pave the way to a brighter future by uplifting communities—through increased funding in education, violence prevention, and expanded access to critical services and care—while ensuring our state is financially stable and secure," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Good government centers the people we serve and ensures their needs are seen and heard. This budget builds on Illinois’ commitment to do just that."
“We’ve put together a responsible balanced budget that recognizes our shared goals and commitment to making progress on key issues for the people of Illinois,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).
“Today’s agreement proves once again that Democrats can produce a state budget that is both fiscally responsible and compassionate at the same time,” said Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester). “We will pass a budget that is balanced, it’ll make smart investments in the services people need, and it will be a reflection of the values we share as Illinoisans.”
A breakdown is below...
Highlights
Fiscal Responsibility – 5th balanced budget
- This budget builds on four years of historic fiscal progress with balanced budgets, eight credit rating upgrades, a Rainy Day Fund set to surpass $2 billion, the elimination of the bill backlog, and $1 trillion in GDP
- $200 million additional pension payment beyond what’s required, bringing total pension stabilization investments to $700 million
- $450 million to pay off rail-splitter bond debt – saving the state $60 million in interest and virtually eliminating all short and medium-term debt
Education
Early Childhood
- Smart Start IL — $250 million to fund the first year of the Governor’s early childhood plan with funding increases to eliminate preschool deserts, stabilize the childcare workforce, expand the Early Intervention Program and Home Visiting programs, plus funding to begin the overhaul of the childcare payment management system
- $50 million for early childhood capital improvements
K-12
- $350 million for K-12 evidence-based funding formula
- $45 million for the first year of a three-year pilot to fill teacher vacancies
- $3 million to expand access to computer science coursework
- $1.6 million to launch Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library statewide
Higher Education
- $100 million in additional MAP grant funding, ensuring everyone at or below the median income can go to community college for free
- $100 million increase for public universities ($80.5 million) and community colleges ($19.4 million) – the highest increases in more than two decades
Fighting Poverty
- HOME ILLINOIS — $85 million increase, bringing state funding to over $350 million, to support homelessness prevention, affordable housing, outreach, and other programs
- $20 million investment in a new Illinois Grocery Initiative to expand grocery access to underserved rural towns and urban neighborhoods
Health and Human Services
- Nearly $75 million increase for DCFS to hire 192 staff, expand training and protection, increase scholarships for youth in care, and improve facilities
- $22.8 million in funding to begin implementing the new Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative
- $18 million increase to support reproductive health initiatives
- $24 million for a rate increase for home workers who assist the elderly, increased outreach to the elderly, and an increase for Adult Day Service
- Continued funding for the $250 million Reimagine Public Safety Act to prevent gun violence and expanded funding for youth employment programs
- $53.5 million to overhaul IDPH disease monitoring IT and prepare for future public health emergencies
- Over $200 million increase to better serve Illinoisans with developmental disabilities
Economic Development
- $400 million to close major economic development deals and attract businesses and jobs to the state
- Expanded workforce development programs to build a pipeline in the industries of the future, like data center, EV, and clean energy
- Taking another step towards phasing out of the franchise tax
- $20 million to Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program
- $40 million for forgivable loans to launch more social equity cannabis businesses
- $10 million to fund a “one-stop business portal” to foster entrepreneurship