Preliminary report released on Hamilton County Coal deadly accident, funeral scheduled

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Preliminary report released on Hamilton County Coal deadly accident, funeral scheduled

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamilton County Coal

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A new report has been released in regards to an accident at the Hamilton County Coal facility where a miner died after a roof collapse last week.

A preliminary report of the accident has been released from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) who investigated the incident.

The report said the time of the accident was at 2:05 a.m. on March 18, 2023. 

The total number of employees at the facility is 338, with 318 underground and 82 mine employees there at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred underground when Cameron Fourez, 41, was building cribs with a mining height of 8 feet, 10 inches. His regular job title is described as a roof bolter and has more than 8 years of total mining experience.

A description of the accident states, "A miner died when a section of roof fell while he and other miners were building cribs during the recovery of longwall shields."

Preliminary findings from an autopsy revealed Mr. Fourez died as a result of closed chest injuries from the coal mine collapse, according to the coroner.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for a miner who died after a roof collapse at the Hamilton County Coal facility last week.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Fourez.

A visitation for Cameron Fourez is set for Sunday, March 26, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort. The funeral follows at 2 p.m. with the burial to take place at the Denning Cemetery.

According to MSHA, this is the third fatality incident that has occurred at this location in the last 8 years and the 22nd deadly mine related incident in the State of Illinois since 2008.

