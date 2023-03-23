Preliminary report released on Hamilton County Coal deadly accident, funeral scheduled

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A new report has been released in regards to an accident at the Hamilton County Coal facility where a miner died after a roof collapse last week.
A preliminary report of the accident has been released from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) who investigated the incident.
The report said the time of the accident was at 2:05 a.m. on March 18, 2023.
The total number of employees at the facility is 338, with 318 underground and 82 mine employees there at the time of the accident.
The accident occurred underground when Cameron Fourez, 41, was building cribs with a mining height of 8 feet, 10 inches. His regular job title is described as a roof bolter and has more than 8 years of total mining experience.
A description of the accident states, "A miner died when a section of roof fell while he and other miners were building cribs during the recovery of longwall shields."
Preliminary findings from an autopsy revealed Mr. Fourez died as a result of closed chest injuries from the coal mine collapse, according to the coroner.
Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Fourez.
A visitation for Cameron Fourez is set for Sunday, March 26, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort. The funeral follows at 2 p.m. with the burial to take place at the Denning Cemetery.
According to MSHA, this is the third fatality incident that has occurred at this location in the last 8 years and the 22nd deadly mine related incident in the State of Illinois since 2008.