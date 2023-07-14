Prairie du Rocher to recognize recipients and city with Purple Heart Ceremony

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. -- A community in southern Illinois is planning a ceremony to declare the city a Purple Heart City while honoring recipients of the prestigious medal.
The Village of Prairie du Rocher, along with the American Legion Post 622, is dedicating their city to the local Purple Heart recipients.
The event will celebrate the signing of a proclamation to declare Prairie du Rocher as a Purple Heart City and honor the 23 recipients of the purple heart there.
The ceremony event will be on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 509 Henry Street in Prairie du Rocher at 1 p.m.
The community is welcome to the event. State and local dignitaries have also been invited to join.
Light food and snacks will be served.
For more information, you may contact Duane Langhorst at 618-612-3333 or Duke Hinrichs at 618-977-9946.