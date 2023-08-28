 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Power Plant Road to close in Williamson County on August 30

  • 0
Road closed

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- County officials want you to be aware of an upcoming road closure in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Highway Department said Power Plant Road will be closed between Country Club Road and Adams Acre Road on Wednesday, August 30, from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Crews will be replacing a culvert during this time.

Motorists are to seek alternative routes of travel during the time of the closure.

If you have any questions, you can call the Williamson County Highway Department at 618-998-2145.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you