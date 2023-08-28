Power Plant Road to close in Williamson County on August 30

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- County officials want you to be aware of an upcoming road closure in Williamson County.
The Williamson County Highway Department said Power Plant Road will be closed between Country Club Road and Adams Acre Road on Wednesday, August 30, from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
Crews will be replacing a culvert during this time.
Motorists are to seek alternative routes of travel during the time of the closure.
If you have any questions, you can call the Williamson County Highway Department at 618-998-2145.