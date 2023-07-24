 Skip to main content
Power outages reported across the region after storms pass through area

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Storms are pushing through the area throughout the early morning hours causing power outages in multiple communities.

Windy conditions, multiple inches of rain and lighting were the main concern as the storms left many in the dark Monday morning.

These are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 7.24.23 6:15 a.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Jackson County - 2 Customers Out

Williamson County - 0 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 0 Customers Out

Pope County - 0 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Johnson County - 0 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 0 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 471 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 0 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 0 Customers Out

Butler County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Madison County - 0 Customers Out

Wayne County - 0 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 0 Customers Out

Scott County - 0 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 0 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 0 Customers Out

Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 0 Customers Out

McCracken County - 0 Customers Out

Livingston County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 0 Customers Out

Ballard County - 0 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 0 Customers Out

Graves County - 0 Customers Out

Calloway County - 0 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

