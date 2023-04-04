Possible delays declaring winner in Union County election

ANNA, Ill. -- The 2023 Consolidated Election is upon us in Illinois with one southern Illinois county alerting residents of possible delays in declaring the winner on Tuesday.
The Office of Union County Clerk stated on their Facebook page that a total of 606 Vote By Mail ballots were sent out with only 291 returned as of April 3.
This leaves 315 Vote By Mail ballots still not returned.
"If a race in these districts have a difference of less than the number listed, we will not be able to declare a winner until Tuesday, April 18th which is the last day for us to accept VBM ballots," the Office of Union Count Clerk said in a post.
They also said for the ballots to be accepted, they must be post marked by April 4, 2023.
"Please take the time to understand if we are unable to declare a winner in a race tomorrow night. Everything we do in this office is following the laws and statutes by the State of Illinois," the post said.