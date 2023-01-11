 Skip to main content
Portion of IL 154 in Perry County, IL to close January 16

PERRY COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A heavy travelled section of highway in Perry County, IL, is scheduled to close for a 12-hour period next week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) reported they will close a portion of Illinois 154 in Perry County on January 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure will be to all traffic between North Main Street and North Locust Street.

IDOT states this closure is necessary to place a storm sewer as part of a waterline relocation project.

Local detour routes will be in place, including message boards and signs for motorists.

