Police respond to area schools in Illinois regarding fake threats

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Multiple area schools in southern Illinois received fake calls regarding a threat.
This includes schools in Marion, Mt. Vernon, Carbondale and possibly more.
The Mount Vernon Police Department posted on their Facebook page about receiving a call regarding a possible armed person at the Mt. Vernon High School.
Carbondale police were also at the Carbondale High School checking on a threat called in as well.
Chief Stan Reno with Carbondale police said there is no threat to the school, however, police were on scene checking to make sure there wasn't a threat.
Herrin CUSD 4 also said they were notified by police about two area high schools receiving false active shooter calls. They said Herrin police are providing extra security patrols to their schools during this time.
Mount Vernon police said they were checking the interior of the school but there was no indication of anyone armed at the school, no shots were fired and no one injured.
Marion Unit 2 School District said they received a call as well and posted information on their Facebook page; "As part of an overarching national trend, Marion High School was subject to a "swatting" hoax regarding a false report of a school shooting. This call was made to the Marion Police Department and likely other area schools."
The Marion school district also said to parents to take a moment and encourage your child to let an adult know if they see something or hear anything, to say something. "Being proactive about these matters is one of the most effective ways we can keep our school safe."
WSIL had also received calls about the fake threats and other schools may have had similar calls as well.