Police looking for suspect(s) looking into people's windows at their homes in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are on the lookout for at least one person going up to homes and peeking inside through windows in Carbondale.
The Carbondale Police Department said they have had two reports of a person looking into people's homes. One happened on June 29th and the other on July 5th.
The first report, police said a suspect was a black male, roughly 20 years old with a light complexation, afro-style hair, a chubby face and was about six feet tall. This person was looking into a window of a home in the 600-block of West College Street.
A week later, police got another report on July 5th at 12:03 a.m. when a person was looking through a second floor window of a home in the 400-block of North Springer Street.
Police said that suspect was also a male with light colored or tan skin, no facial hair, wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, dark pants and heavy shoes or boots.
Police went out to both locations but the suspect left the area before their arrival.
Both incidents are being investigated.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).