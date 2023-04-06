Police looking for public's help in identifying attempted catalytic converter theft suspect

MARION, Ill. -- Police are wanting the public's help in identifying a person they suspect of attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Marion.
On April 6, at 8:10 a.m., police say the person pictured attempted to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Police say the suspect was caught by the victim and ran from the scene.
Pictured above is who police are looking to identify. He is a white male and caused damage to the vehicle when removing the converter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.