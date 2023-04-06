 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police looking for public's help in identifying attempted catalytic converter theft suspect

  • 0
Marion suspect
Marion Police Department

MARION, Ill. -- Police are wanting the public's help in identifying a person they suspect of attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Marion.

On April 6, at 8:10 a.m., police say the person pictured attempted to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Police say the suspect was caught by the victim and ran from the scene.

Pictured above is who police are looking to identify. He is a white male and caused damage to the vehicle when removing the converter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you