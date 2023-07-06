Police investigate stabbing in Anna, man taken to hospital

ANNA, Ill. -- A man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a cut and stab wound in Anna Thursday morning.
Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins said officers were called to the 200-block of Douglas Street at 9:43 a.m. for a report of a man being stabbed with a knife.
Once police got to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a cut on his right arm and a puncture would to his lower back.
An ambulance was also called to the scene and they started treating the injuries and took him to the Union County Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Union County Sheriff's Department also assisted at the scene.