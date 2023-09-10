Police investigate a report of a large fight in Carbondale Saturday night

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police in Carbondale are looking into a large fight on Saturday night where at least one person was reported to have an injury.
It happened on Saturday night at around 9:45 pm. Officers with Carbondale went out to a large fight going on in the 800-block of West High Street where there were about 300 people at a sports event.
Police said the fight ended but nobody would talk with them. They heard there was a knife used while the fight was happening, but police never found any and nobody was hurt there at the scene.
However, police later found out a juvenile had a minor injury but it wasn't bad enough for a hospital visit.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).