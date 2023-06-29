Police deem building safe, workers return to work, after bomb threat near Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Police responded to a threat reported in a large building just south of Highway 13, near the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Thursday.
Marion Police Department said it happened at 10:46 a.m. when ReaderLink contacted them saying there was an employee that found a note threatening a bomb that will be detonated in the building.
Police report the note said it would be detonated at 1:39 p.m. in the "Returns" area of the building.
First responders, including Marion police, Marion firefighters, Secretary of State Bomb Squad members, ISP Troopers and Williamson County Sheriff's deputies, went to the scene.
Employees from within the building went outside and gathered in a safe location.
Police searched the building and said there was not anything found. The building was safe for employees to return back to work.
This incident is still under investigation.