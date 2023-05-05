Police arrest 36-year-old for drug related charges in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police in Carbondale arrest a 36-year-old in a drug investigation.
Police responded to the 700-block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Thursday morning.
Our crew was there and witnessed multiple police vehicles and officers on the scene.
Officers executed a search warrant at a home there. They then arrested Andre T. Bailey, 36, of Carbondale for manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).