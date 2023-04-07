Pedestrian dies in Carbondale after multi-vehicle crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale police officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash resulting in a death of a pedestrian Friday morning.
Police said the crash happened Friday morning at 2:39 a.m. near the intersection of West Walnut Street at Poplar Street where they found a pedestrian was hit by two passing vehicles in Carbondale.
The pedestrian was quickly taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment for their injuries.
Police say they later learned the pedestrian passed away at the hospital from the injuries sustained in the crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.
Police say intoxication was not a factor in relation to the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).