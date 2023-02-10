Patti LaBelle coming to Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A famous American singer and songwriter is scheduled to make a stop in Southern Illinois in the coming months.
The Marion Cultural and Civic Center announced Patti LaBelle will be making an appearance on May 18th.
LaBelle is commonly referred to as the "Godmother of Soul".
Her career started in the early 1960s as part of the group called Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Later in the 1970s, they released a number-one hit song "Lady Marmalade".
Since then, she has recorded a number of popular songs including "You Are My Friend" and "If Only You Knew".
The event will be held at the Marion Cultural Civic Center on May 18 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at the Marion Cultural Civic Center.
