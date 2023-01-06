 Skip to main content
One woman injured after fire in Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
Franklin County fire
Joe Rehana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A woman is injured and a home is a total loss after a fire occurred in Franklin County Friday morning. 

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire just after 9 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road near Mulkeytown, IL.

Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham tells us when crews arrived on the scene, they saw a mobile home fully engulfed.

Firefighters then started to extinguish the flames in the home.

Buckingham said one woman was flown from the scene with injuries to a hospital in St. Louis.

Fire crews were on scene for a couple hours extending into late Friday morning putting out hot spots.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the fire.

